Sagittarius: Take some time to relax this evening. You have the potential to earn money independently; all you need is to believe in yourself. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely on the cards. Make sure to behave appropriately while out with your partner. If you are married with children, they might complain about not getting enough of your time. You could have a disagreement with your spouse today over an old issue, like a forgotten birthday, but everything will be resolved by the end of the day. Traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign may see their dreams of profit come true today.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

Remedy: Use plates and spoons made of silver for great health and fitness.