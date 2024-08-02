Sagittarius: Children will brighten your evening. Plan a nice dinner to bid farewell to a dull and hectic day, as their company will recharge you. Be mindful of your tendency to live for the moment and spend too much on entertainment. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. Lovers will be especially considerate of family feelings. Today, you might find a reliable solution to a problem during your free time. It could be one of the best days of your married life—you might watch a movie online with your partner or friends and cherish the experience.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Remedy: Add Gangajal to your bathing water to increase your income.