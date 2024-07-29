Sagittarius: Stay patient, as your consistent efforts combined with common sense and understanding will ensure your success. Today, you'll realize the importance of money and the negative impact of unnecessary spending on your future. An evening social activity will exceed your expectations. You'll experience the sweetness of love today. Mental clarity will give you an edge over competitors in business, allowing you to resolve past confusions. However, be prepared for a tense day with potential conflicts with close associates. Rain often brings romance, and you’ll feel a similar ecstasy with your life partner throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Purple. Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM. Remedy: For a continuous inflow of money, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.