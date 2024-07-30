Sagittarius: Building castles in the air won't help you; take action to meet your family's expectations. You understand the importance of money, and the money you save today will be useful in the future to overcome major difficulties. Your thirst for knowledge will help you make new friends. You might face the agony of love today. It’s a wonderful day to negotiate with new clients, and your magnetic, outgoing personality will capture hearts. After a difficult phase in your married life, today will provide some respite.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM.

Remedy: For great health benefits, eat almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, ghee, and offer yellow cloth at religious and spiritual places.