Sagittarius: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. For some, a new addition to the family will bring moments of celebration and joy. Someone might compliment you today. It’s best to stay away from others and focus on giving yourself ample time and care. Your spouse might surprise you with something wonderful. It will be a day that feels unhurried, allowing you to relax and stay in bed for as long as you like. Today, you might experience much-needed rejuvenation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

Remedy: For a better love life, gift a silver elephant to your partner.