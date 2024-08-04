Sagittarius: Today, your confidence will grow, and progress is assured. Businesspeople heading out for work should keep their money in a secure place, as there's a risk of theft. A family member's behavior might upset you, so it's important to have a conversation with them. Neglecting your sweetheart could create tension at home. At work, avoid being too pushy; instead, try to understand others' needs before making decisions. Students should focus on their studies and avoid wasting time with friends, as this is a crucial period for their careers. Your spouse's rude behavior might weigh on you today.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Remedy: Help and serve poor and needy women to bring positivity into your love life.