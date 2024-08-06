Sagittarius: Body pains and stress-related issues may arise today. Avoid lending money to relatives who haven't repaid previous loans. News of your sister's matrimonial alliance will bring you joy, though you may feel a bit sad thinking about parting from her. Focus on enjoying the present without worrying about the future. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, spend quality time with them and communicate openly. Stay alert when interacting with important people, as you might receive valuable advice. Communication will be your strong suit today. You will experience the joy of a happy married life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Maroon. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM. Remedy: For good health, place a container filled with milk near your head while you sleep. In the morning, empty the container over the nearest tree.