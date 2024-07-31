Scorpio: You are likely to enjoy some sporting activity today, which will help maintain your physical fitness. However, you might get into a fight with someone close, which could escalate to legal issues, potentially costing you your hard-earned money. This is a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents. Understand your beloved's feelings today. Avoid romantic interactions within the office, as it can damage your reputation. If you want to get closer to someone, maintain a professional distance while talking to them at work. Students of this zodiac sign may spend the entire day engrossed in their mobile phones. It's a wonderful day for your married life; let your partner know how much you love them. Remedy: Using Neem or any medicinal soap will benefit your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.