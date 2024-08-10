Scorpio: Stimulate your mind by reading something engaging. If you've been working on securing a loan for a while, today could be your lucky day. However, your carefree attitude might cause concern for your parents, so it's important to involve them before starting any new project. For those who are deeply in love, the music of romance is always playing; today, you’ll hear that melody so clearly that it will make you forget all other songs. Be genuine in your conversations—pretending will get you nowhere. You’ll feel like the richest person in the world today, as your partner treats you with extra love and care. The bright morning sun will rejuvenate you, both inside and out.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To bring prosperity to your family life, consider buying a pair of parrots (one male and one female) and setting them free in the open sky.