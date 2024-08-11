Scorpio: Avoid a diet that is rich and high in cholesterol. You may gain benefits from commissions, dividends, or royalties today. A friend's troubles might leave you feeling concerned. When out with your partner, be authentic in your appearance and behavior. Work will go smoothly today, with things turning in your favor. If you're feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, consider visiting a spiritual teacher in search of deeper fulfillment. Today, you'll come to understand just how much you mean to your significant other.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM. Remedy: Wear a snake-shaped silver ring to help maintain harmony within your family.