Scorpio: Take some time to relax with close friends today. You'll find yourself earning money on your own, without needing any assistance. Consider taking on home improvement projects. Be cautious, as one-sided infatuation could lead to trouble. Work will go smoothly, and your mood will remain positive throughout the day. If you've been accused of not spending enough time with your family, today might seem like a good day to make up for it. However, unexpected work might disrupt your plans. Your spouse's health could experience a slight downturn. Remedy: For better understanding with your partner, offer raw milk, curd, or buttermilk to a Shivling during abhishek.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Yellow Lucky Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM