Scorpio: For those dealing with high blood pressure, a small amount of red wine may help lower it and keep cholesterol in check, while also promoting relaxation. Your plan to save money can be successful today, as you'll find yourself able to save effectively. You'll play the role of a peacemaker within your family, listening to everyone's concerns to maintain harmony. Romance might be a bit challenging today. Though your family may share several problems with you, you might remain absorbed in your own thoughts, using your free time to do something you enjoy. While there may be some tension with family members, your spouse's affection at the end of the day will bring comfort. After watching a movie or drama, you might feel an urge to visit the mountains.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM.

7:45 PM - 9:15 PM. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, consider donating a coconut and seven almonds at a religious place.