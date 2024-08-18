Scorpio: Don't let frustration take hold of you. A boost in your finances will make it easier to settle those long-standing bills and dues. The cheerful mood of your family members will bring warmth and positivity to your home. Your loved one might be hoping for some quality time and perhaps a few thoughtful gifts today. If your partner doesn't follow through on a promise, try not to take it personally—it's important to sit down and discuss things openly to resolve any issues. You may find yourself advising your children on time management, helping them make the most of their day. The day holds a romantic vibe, with good food, pleasant scents, and happiness creating a wonderful atmosphere for you and your partner to enjoy. For better health, consider adding cardamom, which is associated with the planet Mercury, to your daily diet.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM.