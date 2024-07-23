Scorpio: Your strong resilience and fearlessness will greatly enhance your mental faculties. Keep this momentum going to maintain control in any situation. If you have invested money on the advice of an unknown person, you are likely to see benefits today. Create a sublime rhythm in your life, embracing the values of surrender and the art of walking straight with love and gratitude in your heart, making your family life more meaningful. You may be dazzled by some natural beauty today. Your boss might praise your work. You might spend the evening with an office colleague, though you may feel it was not the best use of your time. Marriage will feel more wonderful today than ever before.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune.