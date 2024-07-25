Scorpio: A hectic work schedule may make you short-tempered today. Remember that in times of grief, your accumulated wealth will help you cope, so start saving now and avoid excessive spending. Despite your erratic behavior, your spouse remains cooperative. You show your love despite any negativity from your beloved. New ventures will be appealing and promise good returns. Surprise your spouse today by spending time with them and leaving all your work behind. However, be prepared, as your spouse might show you their not-so-good side today.

Mustard. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.