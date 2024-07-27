Scorpio: Think twice before speaking, as your words might unintentionally hurt someone's feelings. Today, you may need to spend a significant amount of money on your parents' health. While this may strain your finances, it will also strengthen your bond with them. Your ability to impress others will bring rewards, so stay cheerful and face any downs in love with courage. Some friends might visit you today, but it's best to avoid consuming toxic substances like alcohol or cigarettes during this time. Miscommunication could cause trouble, but you can manage it by sitting down and talking things out. You'll likely spend quality time with your partner, which will strengthen your emotional connection.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

Remedy: Creating problems for any auspicious event, such as a marriage, will weaken Venus. For a stable and secure financial status, avoid such actions.