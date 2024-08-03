Scorpio: Psychological fears might unsettle you today, but positive thinking and focusing on the brighter side will help keep them at bay. Avoid betting or gambling, as losses are likely for those who indulge. Domestic work may be tiring and a major source of mental stress. Be understanding of your beloved’s feelings and choose your words carefully when interacting with important people. Your life partner will be exceptionally wonderful today. Meeting a beautiful stranger during a trip could lead to some great experiences.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.