Scorpio: You'll have plenty of time for yourself today, so take a long walk to benefit your health. Financial issues may cause discord in the family; in such cases, think carefully before speaking to family members and seek their advice. Children will demand attention but will also bring joy. Your partner cares deeply for you, which may lead to occasional anger. Instead of reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective. It’s a good day for businesspeople, as unexpected profits or windfalls may occur. Though you may feel lazy and want to stay in bed, you’ll later realize the value of time and regret wasting it. Someone might show excessive interest in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you’ll see that nothing is amiss.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

Remedy: Improve your financial condition by feeding jaggery (gur) to cows.