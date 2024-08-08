Scorpio: Take ample rest to restore your energy, as a weary body can weaken the mind. Recognize your true potential—it's not your strength but your willpower that needs attention. Avoid those who seek temporary loans. Enjoy quality time with your family, and let romantic memories fill your day. Relatives may bring you new opportunities for growth and prosperity. It's important to make good use of your free time, or you might fall behind in life. Expect your spouse to do something truly special for you today.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial well-being.