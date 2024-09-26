Bangladesh's senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has announced his retirement from T20 International (T20I) cricket
Shakib also expressed his intention to retire from Test cricket after the home series against South Africa next month
The 37-year-old made this announcement before Bangladesh’s second Test against India in Kanpur
Shakib emphasized the need for new players to come through, having discussed this decision with the chief selector and the BCB president
Shakib has been a key player in every T20 World Cup since 2007, finishing his T20I career with 2,551 runs and 149 wickets
He hopes to play his final Test match in front of a home crowd in Mirpur, Dhaka, but security concerns might prevent this
If unable to play in Mirpur, the second Test against India in Kanpur could be his last Test match
Shakib debuted against India in May 2007 and has played 70 Tests, scoring 4,600 runs and taking 242 wickets, making him Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in Tests
He also plans to retire from ODI cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy, marking the end of his international career
Shakib has been an integral part of Bangladesh's rise in international cricket over his 17-year career
