Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket and the IPL, ending a career that spanned over a decade
Known as "Gabbar," Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 and quickly became a key player for the Indian cricket team, celebrated for his explosive batting and charismatic presence
Dhawan expressed deep gratitude in his retirement announcement, thanking his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and fans for their support throughout his cricket journey
He earned the title "Mr ICC" for his outstanding performance in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, where he was the tournament’s best player.
Dhawan holds several records in the IPL, including being the first batsman to hit back-to-back centuries and hitting the most fours
He has also captained IPL teams Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, a unique feat in the league
Post-retirement, Dhawan plans to focus on his business ventures, including his "DaOne Group" and ownership of the Delhi Premier League team, South Delhi Superstars
He aims to make strides in the fitness and lifestyle industries, with past ventures including a chain of fitness centers, a sports equipment line, and a wellness brand
Dhawan's legacy in cricket will continue to inspire future generations, and his contributions to the sport will be fondly remembered by fans and experts alike
His retirement marks the end of an era for the cricketing world, but he is excited about starting a new chapter in his life and career
