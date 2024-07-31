Taurus: Take care not to neglect your health. Make wise investments. It's a good day to devote some of your time to helping others. Your erratic behavior may make it challenging for your beloved to deal with you today. Seize the opportunities that come your way, as you have the potential to achieve a lot. You might prefer spending more time alone rather than socializing today. Use your free time to clean the house. Having too many expectations might lead to disappointment in your married life. Remedy: To improve health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm.