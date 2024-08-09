Taurus: Today, you'll be brimming with energy, allowing you to accomplish tasks in half the usual time. However, some important work might face delays due to financial constraints. Engaging in social events will help you broaden your circle of friends and acquaintances. You'll be in a romantic mood, with plenty of opportunities for love. Take some time to read spiritual books today; it could help you overcome several challenges. Your spouse will remind you of their angelic presence in your life. You might even host a small, spontaneous gathering at home. Remedy: For improved financial stability, wrap seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth, and bury it in a secluded place.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM