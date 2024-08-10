Taurus: Take steps to ease your tension and find mental peace. If you've been working on securing a loan for a while, today might bring the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for. Unexpected guests may arrive at your home in the evening. Be mindful not to be too controlling with your partner, as it could lead to serious issues. You might enjoy spending the day with a good book or an interesting magazine. However, be cautious during light-hearted conversations—a past issue could resurface and turn into an argument. Today, you’ll come to realize that your loved ones are your true source of happiness and joy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, offer a combination of one red chili, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.