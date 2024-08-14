Taurus: You'll feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm, allowing you to make the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Before making new purchases, consider utilizing what you already have. Enjoy quality time with friends and family. Be mindful of your behavior, as your partner may be in a particularly unpredictable mood. Stay discreet and courageous, especially when facing challenges at work. Avoid wasting your valuable time; cherish every moment, as once it's gone, it won't return. You might encounter some difficulties in your marriage today. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to enhance your love life.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM