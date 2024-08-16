Taurus: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health today. Financial difficulties may ease as your parents offer support. Be cautious with your spending, as purchasing non-essential items could upset your spouse. While there might be issues at home, try to avoid criticizing your partner over minor matters. It's important to approach situations with a clear understanding, or you might waste your free time dwelling on them. Today, your married life may experience tension due to unmet daily needs, whether it's related to food, cleaning, or other household tasks. On a brighter note, what could be better than enjoying a good movie at a luxurious multiplex on a holiday? Remedy: Maintain excellent health by reciting Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM