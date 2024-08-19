Taurus: Today is a day to pay special attention to expectant mothers, ensuring they receive the care they need. Before purchasing anything new, consider using what you already have. Spend quality time with family or close friends to make the day truly enjoyable. Embrace a more consistent approach to love, rather than constantly seeking new experiences. If you've been facing challenges at work, today promises to be a positive turning point. Your magnetic and outgoing personality will attract admiration from others. Be gentle with your spouse, as there's a chance one of you could get hurt in bed today.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM. Remedy: For great health, offer or flow raw turmeric in running water.