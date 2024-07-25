Taurus: You may recover from a long-term illness. Today, you'll realize the value of money and how unnecessary spending can harm your future. Avoid controversial topics that might lead to arguments with loved ones. A pleasure trip is likely, which will rejuvenate your energy and passion. Even with a heavy workload, you will stay energetic at your workplace and complete your tasks ahead of schedule. You will enjoy quality time with your spouse, although an old, unresolved issue might cause a conflict. However, it seems your spouse will give you special attention today.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Remedy: To ensure a blissful family life, use saffron moderately in your food.