Taurus: Put your high energy to good use today and invest wisely. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. Avoid being forceful in matters of love. Today, many issues will require your immediate attention. You might feel troubled by your spouse. What could be better than watching a good movie in a luxurious multiplex on a holiday?

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

Remedy: Make your love life interesting by gifting your partner white flowers, such as roses, carnations, or jasmine.