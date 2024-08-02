Taurus: Your playful and childlike nature will emerge, putting you in a joyful mood. Make sure to stick to your budget to avoid financial difficulties. Work closely with family members to maintain harmony at home. Your love life will be lively and exciting. Today, you'll be full of great ideas, and your activities will bring unexpected rewards. However, the poor health of a child or elder at home might cause tension, impacting your married life. You may spend a lot of time on grooming activities like a new hairstyle or a spa day, which will leave you feeling good about yourself. Remedy: Worship a picture or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to ensure stable economic conditions.

Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: Before 3:30 p.m.