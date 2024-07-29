Taurus: Don't lose your patience, especially during a crisis. Today is a good day for real estate and financial transactions. Your ability to impress others will bring rewards. Once you meet the love of your life, you will realize that nothing else is needed. Bold steps and decisions will yield favorable rewards. Often, you may lose track of time while surfing the internet on your phone, and later regret it. Today, you will realize that your life partner is sweeter than saccharin. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman to enjoy excellent health.

Lucky Color: Brown

Brown Lucky Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM