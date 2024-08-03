Taurus: Your charming behavior will attract attention today. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. Improved understanding with your spouse will lead to happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. Despite having pending tasks, romance and socializing will dominate your thoughts. Avoid making harsh comments if you find yourself in an argument. Your spouse will be full of energy and love today. By organizing your day better, you can take advantage of your free time and accomplish a lot.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Remedy: If you're feeling tired today, keep a copper coin in your pocket or wallet.