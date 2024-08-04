Taurus: Try to leave the office early for some recreation. You might have a disagreement with your spouse over money matters, but you can resolve it with a calm attitude. Seek your elders' advice before making any changes at home to avoid their anger and unhappiness. Romance may not flourish today, and even thoughtful gifts might not help. Stay attentive when talking to important people, as you could gain valuable insights. You will have some free time today, which you can use for meditation to maintain mental peace. Be aware that your spouse's actions might slightly affect your reputation. Remedy: Enhance family life by reciting Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha 11 times.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM