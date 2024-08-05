Taurus: Engage in sports to maintain perpetual youth. Avoid overspending to impress others. You'll feel a surge of excitement and confidence today, thanks to the support of family and friends. Reflecting on happy memories from the past will keep you occupied. It's a good day for retailers and wholesalers. However, you might waste your free time on unproductive activities. The poor health of a child or elder in your home could cause tension, impacting your married life. Remedy: Improve your financial life by using green vehicles.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM