Taurus: Motivate yourself to be more optimistic. It boosts confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. If you invest in the stock market, be cautious today, as losses are possible. Stay attentive and alert regarding your investments. Your brother will be more supportive than you expected. Personal relationships may face challenges due to differences of opinion. You might feel disappointed if recognition and rewards are delayed. Elders of this zodiac sign might enjoy reconnecting with old friends today. Be mindful of interference from others, as it could harm your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Remedy: To deepen your bond with your lover, worship Goddess Saraswati.