Can Mpox virus spread through air like Covid-19?

Respiratory droplets might play a role in the spread of Mpox, but not as efficiently as Covid-19 or the flu, according to infectious disease experts
Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease primarily found in central and west Africa's tropical rainforest areas, currently experiencing an outbreak with over 14,000 cases and 524 deaths
The disease causes fevers, headaches, muscle aches, and painful skin boils, spreading through close, skin-to-skin contact
Prolonged face-to-face interactions may increase the risk of Mpox transmission, but direct intimate contact and sexual contact are the primary modes of spread
Studies suggest that Mpox may be airborne, especially in poorly ventilated indoor spaces, raising concerns about respiratory transmission, especially among children
Unlike highly transmissible airborne viruses like influenza and SARS-CoV-2, Mpox is unlikely to spread during casual short encounters, with family and caregiver transmission being more likely
The global outbreak of Mpox since 2022 has caused 99,176 cases and 208 deaths across 116 countries, with 30 cases detected in India
Experts warn that if the more pathogenic Clade I Mpox becomes highly transmissible, it could pose a greater pandemic threat than Clade IIb
There is currently no proven treatment for Mpox, but several vaccines, including Bavarian Nordic’s MVA-BN, are available, and the Serum Institute of India is developing a new vaccine
Health authorities emphasize avoiding close contact with infected individuals and practicing good hygiene to prevent Mpox transmission
