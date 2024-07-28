Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, started bleeding from the nose while addressing the media after a coordination committee meeting of the BJP and the JD-S leaders here on Sunday.

The Union Minister was taken to Apollo Hospital in the Jayanagar locality here. His son, actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and other senior leaders of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) rushed him to the hospital.

H.D. Kumaraswamy has participated in a series of programmes since morning.

He visited a temple in Nanjangud town, then arrived in Mysuru to hold meetings and address the media.

In the afternoon, he arrived in Bengaluru and took part in the BJP and the JD-S leaders' meeting.

While H.D. Kumaraswamy was addressing the media along with former Karmataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, and Opposition leader R. Ashoka, he suddenly suffered a nosebleed.

The blood was seen splattered all over his white shirt.

Despite this, H.D. Kumaraswamy did not panic and asked Yediyurappa to address the media, then stepped aside while pressing a hand towel to his nose.

Later, he was rushed to the hospital.

The Union Minister, according to the hospital authorities, is currently being examined. "A clearer picture will emerge once the report of tests is available," a hospital official said.

It is suspected that the blood thinner drug or medication would have resulted in the bleeding. However, an official statement is yet to be released.

H.D. Kumaraswamy had undergone heart surgery earlier.

(IANS)