New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be accorded a grand reception at her native village of Balali in Haryana on Saturday for her impressive performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics where she dominated on the wrestling mat for the most part before unceremoniously crashing out ahead of her scheduled final bout after being weighed "few grams over" the permissible limits.

Speaking about the preparations, Vinesh's brother Harvinder Phogat said that the route map from Delhi airport to Balali village had already been planned.

The felicitation programme will be held at the village's sports stadium, where Vinesh is expected to arrive in the evening of August 17. A stage was set up while waterproof tents were installed.

It has been learned that Vinesh will be felicitated the same way a 'gold medalist' is honoured for his/her sporting feat.

The village residents, along with the Khap body and other organisations would be present on the occasion.

The guests would be served meals prepared in traditional desi ghee.

Rajesh Sangwan, a former Sarpanch, and local resident Kabul Singh emphasised that despite the Olympic outcome, Vinesh Phogat would be felicitated as a 'gold medalist', reflecting the village's respect and admiration for her.

Balali village, renowned for producing international female wrestlers like Geeta, Babita, Sangeeta, Ritu Phogat, and Neha Sangwan, has been preparing extensively since the last few days for the felicitation programme.

Notably, the state government has also promised facilities and financial support equivalent to that of a 'silver medalist', acknowledging Vinesh's dedication towards the sport of wrestling.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also heaped praise on wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her scintillating show at the Paris Olympics and becoming the first Indian woman grappler to reach the final.

Following the major heartbreak at the grand sporting arena, Vinesh took to social media to announce her decision to retire from wrestling.

The wrestler from Haryana has three Commonwealth Games golds, two World Championships bronze medals and one Asian Games gold medal to her name. She was also crowned Asian champion in 2021.

However, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50 kg weight category.

But, the Ad-Hoc Division of the CAS dismissed the Vinesh's petition against her disqualification, shattering her dream of clinching her maiden Olympic medal.

