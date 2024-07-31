Virgo: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. It's a good day to discuss money investments and savings with your family; their advice will be helpful for your financial situation. People close to you might cause personal problems. Love pangs may keep you awake tonight. Despite some obstacles, this day promises great achievements. Be mindful of moody colleagues who might act out if they don't get what they want. A pleasure trip will be satisfying. A beautiful memory might help resolve a tiff between you and your spouse today, so remember to recall the good old days during a heated argument. Remedy: Improve your financial condition by distributing, gifting, donating, and using items like perfume, fragrance, incense sticks, and camphor.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.