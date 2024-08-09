Virgo: You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. Unexpected sources are likely to bring you financial gains today. A visit to a religious place or a meeting with a spiritual person will bring you peace and comfort. Fond memories from the past will occupy your thoughts. You might prefer to spend the day in solitude, away from all the relatives, in a peaceful setting. After a period of tension, you and your spouse will reconnect and rekindle your love. Consider surprising your parents by bringing home their favorite dish; this thoughtful gesture will brighten the atmosphere at home. Remedy: Strengthen your love relationship by gifting blue flowers to your partner.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 11:45 AM to 1:15 PM