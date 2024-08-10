Virgo: Your health will flourish as you share joyful moments with others, but remember not to neglect it, as this could lead to trouble later on. Today, you'll find it easy to raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Attending a function may lead to new friendships. You may find yourself missing someone deeply, feeling as if your smiles and laughter lack meaning without their presence. Consider spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall. Your plans for the day might get disrupted due to your spouse's urgent tasks, but in the end, you'll see that it was for the best. Reconnecting with an old friend today will remind you how quickly time flies.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To enhance your love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays.