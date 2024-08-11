Virgo: Begin your day with some light exercise—it's time to start feeling good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and try to stick with it. Financial relief may come your way today, helping you overcome some monetary challenges. When dealing with personal matters, be generous, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care about you. You might miss a friend's presence today, sensing their influence even in their absence. Stay attentive when interacting with important people, as you might gain valuable insights. During a walk in the park, you may encounter someone from your past with whom you had differences. Later today, you might spend some quality time with your life partner, enjoying each other's company. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it, especially on Saturdays, will greatly benefit your health.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 8:45 AM - 10:15 AM