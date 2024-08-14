Virgo: Your kindness will bring you many joyful moments today. Financially, things will improve as you recover delayed payments. Work may be stressful and tiring, but spending time with friends will help you stay happy and relaxed. You might meet someone interesting today, so stay alert when interacting with important people—you could gain a valuable insight. Though you may plan to spend time with your lover, important work may prevent you from doing so. However, your efforts to improve your marital life will exceed your expectations today. Remedy: Wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor and needy to increase happiness in your family.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM