Virgo: Unwanted thoughts might occupy your mind today. To keep them at bay, try engaging in physical exercise, as an idle mind can invite negativity. If you're involved in tax evasion, be cautious—today could bring serious consequences, so it's best to avoid any illegal activities. News of your sister's upcoming marriage will bring you joy, although thoughts of parting may make you feel a bit sad. Focus on enjoying the present without worrying about the future. Your love life is set to be wonderful, so continue nurturing it. If your partner fails to keep a promise, don't take it personally; instead, have a calm discussion to resolve any issues. An unexpected journey might disrupt your plans to spend time with family. However, your spouse is in the mood to surprise you with a loving gesture, so be receptive. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bath water.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM