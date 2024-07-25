Virgo: Channel your high energy into productive activities today. Make use of what you have before purchasing more. The health of an elderly person may cause concern. Your boundless love is invaluable to your beloved. Your rivals at work will face the consequences of their bad actions today. Avoid wasting time on unimportant tasks, as this could have serious repercussions. Your life partner will be exceptionally wonderful today.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM Remedy: For a smooth family life, occasionally gift your brothers red-colored clothing or other presents.