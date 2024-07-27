Virgo: Just as food owes its flavor to salt, a bit of unhappiness is essential to appreciate the value of happiness. If you've borrowed money from a relative, you may need to return it today. It's a great day for attention, with many activities lined up, leaving you with the challenge of deciding which to pursue. There's a strong chance of meeting someone who appeals to your heart. Volunteering today will not only help others but also boost your self-esteem. In your married life, today is exceptional, and you'll experience something truly unusual. You might feel compelled to leave the house without informing anyone due to inner conflict, but you won't find a solution. Remedy: Offer a mixture of water, rice, and milk to the moon to ward off negative thoughts.

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

Dark Blue Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM