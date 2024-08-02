Virgo: Your charming behavior will attract attention today. Be mindful of unnecessary spending to avoid a shortage of money. It's a good day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. A sudden romantic encounter is likely. During your free time, you can enjoy watching a web series on your mobile. You might spend a lot of money with your spouse, but you'll have an amazing time. Overall, it's a good day for you. Your sweetheart will be in a great mood and will laugh heartily at your jokes. Remedy: To improve financial prospects, drink milk or water with saffron.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.