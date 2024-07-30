Virgo: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. An old friend may offer valuable advice on increasing your business profits today—if you follow their guidance, you'll be in luck. Don't let your friends take advantage of your generosity. Emotional disturbances could trouble you, but it’s a good day for retailers and wholesalers. Amidst your busy life, you'll find enough time for yourself to do your favorite things. However, your spouse might slightly affect your reputation today.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

Remedy: Recite "ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः" (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times to enhance family life.