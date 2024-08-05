Virgo: Today, you'll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the usual time. Make use of what you already have before buying more. Relatives might criticize you for unnecessarily finding faults in others, which is a waste of time and brings no benefit. It's better to change this habit. The day will be filled with the fragrance of roses, allowing you to enjoy the ecstasy of love. The work you do today at the office will benefit you differently in the future. After work, indulge in your favorite hobbies to calm down. However, you might experience stress in your relationship with your spouse, leading to a prolonged discord. Remedy: Recite Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly for a smooth family life.

Lucky Color: Coral

Coral Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM