Virgo: It's the right time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued use could put unnecessary pressure on your heart. Today, you'll see fruitful results from past investments aimed at securing your future. Remember your family obligations. You will discover a wonderful new side of your love partner. Focus on your work and avoid emotional confrontations. While outstation travel may be uncomfortable, it will help you build important contacts. Love after marriage may seem challenging, but you will experience it throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to gain family bliss.